Parklife 2025: 50 Cent, Jorja Smith and Peggy Gou join Charli XCX as full line-up revealed
- Manchester festival Parklife have revealed their final artist announcement.
- 50 Cent, Jorja Smith, Peggy Gou and ‘loopdaddy’ are among the final acts confirmed for the June festival.
- They join Charli XCX, Girls Don’t Sync and more - check out the full and final line-up.
50 Cent is set to join Charli XCX as your headline acts at this year’s Parklife festival, held at Heaton Park in June 2025!
A full announcement of the final acts heading to Manchester this year has been revealed, with 50 Cent now confirmed for two UK festivals this season, following on from the announcement he is set to headline TRNSMT 2025 in Glasgow later this year.
The announcement has also revealed that revered singer-songwriter Jora Smith is also heading to Heaton Park, alongside new acts including Peggy Gou, Pawsa, Bicep (and their Chroma AV DJ set), Rudim3ntal, Armand Van Helden and many, many more.
We’d also be remiss not to spot what we believe is set to be one of the most exciting sleeper sets at this year’s festival; Marc Rebillet, also known as ‘loopdaddy,’ has also been announced for Parklife 2025. Expect some incredibly explosive, energetic looped electronics in what could be a can’t miss performance at this year’s festival.
Parlife 2025 - final line-up announcement
- 50 Cent
- Charli XCX
- Jorja Smith
- Peggy Gou
- Pawsa
- Bicep Present Chroma AV DJ Set
- Overmono
- Confidence Man
- Lola Young
- Hybrid Minds
- Rudim3ntal
- Chris Stussy
- Marc Rebillet
- Steve Angello
- Ewan McVicar
- Mochakk
- Skream & Benga
- Flo
- Hedex
- Bou
- Andy C
- Armand Van Helden
- Josh Baker
- Ki/Ki
- DJ Heartstring
- Joy Orbison
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Girls Don’t Sync
- Mau P
- Antony Szmierek
- Salute Presents True Vision
- Max Dean
- Rossi.
- Partiboi69
- Malugi
- Prospa
- Sam Divine
- Chloé Caillet
- DJ Gigola
- Alex Farell
- D.O.D
- Paul Woolford
- Fish56Octagon
- Mella Dee
- Chaos in the CBD
- K Motionz
- Todd Edwards
- Sally C
- 4am Kru
- Sim0ne
- Luuk Van Dijk
- Notion
- Basslayerz
- Obskür
- Morgan Seatree
- Sota
- Conducta
- Bakey
- Oppidan
- Jodie Harsh
- Y U QT
- Effy
- Paige Tomlinson
- L.P. Rhythm
- A Little Sound
- Enzo Is Burning
- Murphy’s Law
- Champion
- Faster Horses
- Kyle Starkey
- Inafekt
- Surusinghe
- Saint Ludo
- Ghoulish
- Diffrent
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Club Angel
- JD Cliffe
- Joella Jackson
- Miley Serious
- Blive 247
- Eksman
- IC3
- Strategy
- Nautica
- Gina Breeze
- Aletha
- Shuffa
- North Base
- Pach
- Tempza
- Carasel
- Krysko
- Rich Reason
- Truthos Mufasa
- Tonn Piper
- Fox
- T-Man
- Chunky
- Riko Dan
- OBP: Jelsen B2B Stocked Up B2B Simmo
- Mark XTC
- Leaha
- Mix-Stress
- Urbi
- Nicola Bear
- Beccs Vernon
- Jolie P
- Joe Motion
- Yami
- Hold Tight DJs
- Larishka B2B Butchaboi
- Stage Takeovers From: XXL, Worried About Henry, Ghosts of Garage, YES
When does Parklife 2025 take place?
Parklife 2025 is scheduled to take over Heaton Park on June 14 and June 15 2025.
Where can I get tickets to Parklife 2025?
Presale tickets
Three+ Presale Tickets will be on-sale from 10am on January 28 2025, with limited pre-sale tickets through PL25 sign ups from 10am on January 30 2025.
General festival tickets
Remaining ticket sales will commence from 10am on January 31 2025 through Ticketmaster and Parklife’s official website.
