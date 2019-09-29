Students’ film screened at Wigan's Empire Cinema

Students from One Vision Media arrived at the screening of their film The Little Match Girl at Wigan’s Empire Cinema with staff, friends and family.

They walked down the red carpet at the premiere of their production, which took 12 months to make and was loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of the same name.

After watching the film, a presentation was held and “Oscars” were handed out to the students to recognise their hard work.

The event also celebrated the 21st anniversary of One Vision Media, which provides film and media education for adults with learning disabilities.

