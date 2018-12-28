Lost Voice Guy to perform at Preston's Guild Hall and Charter Theatre

Comedians from Britain’s Got Talent will grace Preston with an evening showcase.

The star of the night is to be Lost Voice Guy, a University of Central Lancashire alumni.

Other performers on the night include London-based comedian and magician Magic Mandy, Mickey P Kerr, a comedian who uses the vehicle of music to deliver his act, Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalist Daliso Chaponda and stand up comedian Noel James.

A spokesman for the They’ve Got Talent show said: “Join us for a comedy showcase evening featuring some of the funniest finalists and winners of Britain’s Got Talent from the past few years.

“We’re delighted to have the talented Lost Voice Guy on the bill. With a comedy career beginning in 2012, Lost Voice Guy, whose real name is Lee Ridley, stands out from most comedians through his disability, which has left him unable to speak.

“He channels his comedic gift through a communication aid, riffing on daily life, improvisation, and his experiences of disability.

“In June 2018, Ridley won the 12th series of Britain’s Got Talent, having made it through the audition stages and winning the show by a public vote.”

Hosting the night is Preston’s own funnyman, Tony Vino. Tony hails himself as the ‘only half Spanish half Scottish hybrid working comic in the world’. He was born in Malaga and raised in ‘Costa Del Preston’.

They’ve Got Talent is at the Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre on Thursday, 3 January 2019 8pm until 11pm.