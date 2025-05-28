And as the weather has taken an unfortunate turn for the worse this half-term break, we’ve listed here a number entertaining destinations that don’t depend on the sun shining.
These are just some of the family-friendly indoor venues you can visit in Wigan
1. Ninja Warrior
Stadium Way, Wigan WN5 0UN Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Run and Jump
Unit 3 Caroline Street, Wigan WN3 4FN Photo: x
3. Wigan Life Centre including the pool
College Ave, Wigan, WN1 1NJ Photo: submit
4. Wigan Roller Rink
Unit 2, Eckersley Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, WN3 5BD Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.