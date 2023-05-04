11 of the best places to go in Wigan for a walk over the coronation weekend

With another bank holiday weekend approaching because there is another chance to enjoy the great outdoors in Wigan, whether or not you are joining in the coronation celebrations.

Witha more than 70 per cent of the borough comprising green spaces, there are plenty of opportunities for a stimulating walk for families and pets.

Some may want them as a break from the festivities – others to escape them.

Whatever the reasons, we have compiled a list of 11 spring walks that are perfect for those solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.

1 . Porter's Wood Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Billinge Hill Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Wigan Flashes Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Pennington Flash Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash. Photo: submit Photo Sales

