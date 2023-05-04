News you can trust since 1853
11 of the best places to go in Wigan for a walk over the coronation weekend

With another bank holiday weekend approaching because there is another chance to enjoy the great outdoors in Wigan, whether or not you are joining in the coronation celebrations.

By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Witha more than 70 per cent of the borough comprising green spaces, there are plenty of opportunities for a stimulating walk for families and pets.

Some may want them as a break from the festivities – others to escape them.

Whatever the reasons, we have compiled a list of 11 spring walks that are perfect for those solo adventures or those looking at stepping out into the great outdoors in groups.

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all.

1. Porter's Wood

Located between Gathurst and Kitt Green, Porter's Wood provides a great walk for all.

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days.

2. Billinge Hill

Billinge Hill will once again be busy with those looking to make the most of the lighter days.

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts.

3. Wigan Flashes

Featuring six bird hide screens, Wigan Flashes is ideal for nature enthusiasts.

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash.

4. Pennington Flash

Recognised as a National Nature Reserve in 2022, more than 230 bird species including the willow tit has been recorded on site at Pennington Flash.

