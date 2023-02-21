News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Below are 11 ways to treat your mum in Wigan on Mother's Day

11 ways to treat your mum in Wigan on Mother's Day - March 19

Mother’s Day is nearly upon us once again.

By Jon Peake
17 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 5:51pm

In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 19, this year. The date is set by the celebration’s Christian foundation as Mothering Sunday.

You’d be forgiven if you lose track of when Mother’s Day occurs, as it doesn’t always fall on the same date - keep in mind that it always takes place on the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

With Christmas only just out of the way, it can be a little tricky sometimes to think of a nice gift that you can get for Mother’s Day. So here are a few ideas of things you could do for mum in Wigan and some local businesses to help you that are highly rated on Google.

1. Get her a Spa Day

Treat your mum to a Spa Day. Radiant Living in Parbold has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 214 Google reviews and offers a range of relaxing treatments. Telephone 01257 463464

Photo: Pavel Timofeev - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales

2. Get her some flowers

Get your mum a lovely bunch of flowers. Hills Florist in Orrell has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 32 Google reviews and offers flowers for all occasions. Telephone 01942 217999

Photo: anastasianess - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales

3. Treat her to a new do

Mums love a good natter in the hairdressers. Why not treat her to a new do? Elaine Stewart Hairdressing in Library Street has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 123 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 323003

Photo: rawpixel.com / McKinsey

Photo Sales

4. Get her some chocolates

If your mum has a sweet tooth then you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. Luisco Chocolate at Haigh Woodland Park Courtyard has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 21 Google reviews. Telephone 07591 252076

Photo: Enrico Mantegazza

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WiganGoogle