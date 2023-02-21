Mother’s Day is nearly upon us once again.
In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 19, this year. The date is set by the celebration’s Christian foundation as Mothering Sunday.
You’d be forgiven if you lose track of when Mother’s Day occurs, as it doesn’t always fall on the same date - keep in mind that it always takes place on the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent, exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.
With Christmas only just out of the way, it can be a little tricky sometimes to think of a nice gift that you can get for Mother’s Day. So here are a few ideas of things you could do for mum in Wigan and some local businesses to help you that are highly rated on Google.
1. Get her a Spa Day
Treat your mum to a Spa Day. Radiant Living in Parbold has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 214 Google reviews and offers a range of relaxing treatments. Telephone 01257 463464
Photo: Pavel Timofeev - stock.adobe.com
2. Get her some flowers
Get your mum a lovely bunch of flowers. Hills Florist in Orrell has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 32 Google reviews and offers flowers for all occasions. Telephone 01942 217999
Photo: anastasianess - stock.adobe.com
3. Treat her to a new do
Mums love a good natter in the hairdressers. Why not treat her to a new do? Elaine Stewart Hairdressing in Library Street has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 123 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 323003
Photo: rawpixel.com / McKinsey
4. Get her some chocolates
If your mum has a sweet tooth then you can't go wrong with a box of chocolates. Luisco Chocolate at Haigh Woodland Park Courtyard has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 21 Google reviews. Telephone 07591 252076
Photo: Enrico Mantegazza