The concept, launched in 2013, was created to inspire and lead a global “happiness movement” and is celebrated across all UN nations.

The Action for Happiness pledge states: “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me.”

Below are 12 things you can do in Wigan that are sure to put a smile on your face.

1. Move like a Ninja Test your strength and stamina at Ninja Warrior UK, Stadium Way, Wigan

2. Feed the ducks Take a stroll around Orrell Water Park and feed the ducks and geese

3. Take in a show Take in a show at Wigan Little Theatre, Crompton Street, Wigan

4. Plan your escape Have you got the brainpower to take on Adrenaline Escape in Makinson Arcade, Wigan?