Hundreds of cats and their owners will be heading to Wigan for the annual Championship Cat Show early next month.

This is Lancashire Cat Club’s 76th show and organisers say they are delighted to continue using the Robin Park Sports Centre which has proved to be a very successful venue.

The event has been held there every year since 2000 apart from 2021 when it had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

On show will be more than 300 pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pets.

This British Blue called Pawsome Lennox won the best in pedigree section at last year's show

There will also be an abundance of stalls from both trade and cat clubs.

Last year hundreds of members of the public also attended.

The overall winner on the day in the pedigree section was a British Blue called Imperial Grand Champion Pawsome Lennox, owned by a Mr and Mrs Ashton.

A pet cat called Thomas, owned by a Ms Zolts and Mr Ledger, won best in show in the Household Pet classes.

The show takes place on Saturday March 8 and is open to the public from 12.30pm.