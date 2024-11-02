Bonfire Night 2024: where you can attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 14:35 BST
Bonfire Night is back with a bang, with many places in Wigan set to host displays that will blow people away.

There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.

All these events offer impressive displays, while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more.

These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.

Here is a list of events for Bonfire Night

1. Bonfire Night 2024

Here is a list of events for Bonfire Night Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Takes place on Saturday November 2. There will be live music, stalls, a massive bonfire, fireworks and more. Tickets on sale at the pub. Starts at 6pm

2. Bonfire Night The Crown at Worthington- Platt Lane, Standish

Takes place on Saturday November 2. There will be live music, stalls, a massive bonfire, fireworks and more. Tickets on sale at the pub. Starts at 6pm Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Haigh Hall will be hosting its annual display on November 3 featuring entertainment such as music and a fire show. Gates open at 5pm Fireworks are set to start at .30pm Tickets can be purchased online

3. Haigh Family Firework Spectacular- Haigh Woodland Park

Haigh Hall will be hosting its annual display on November 3 featuring entertainment such as music and a fire show. Gates open at 5pm Fireworks are set to start at .30pm Tickets can be purchased online Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Takes place on Sunday November 3 including funfair, food and children's entertainer Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks at approximately 6.30pm Tickets can be purchased online

4. St Peters Pavilion Firework Show- Hurst Street, Hindley

Takes place on Sunday November 3 including funfair, food and children's entertainer Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks at approximately 6.30pm Tickets can be purchased online Photo: submit

