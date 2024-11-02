There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.
All these events offer impressive displays, while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more.
These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.
1. Bonfire Night 2024
2. Bonfire Night The Crown at Worthington- Platt Lane, Standish
Takes place on Saturday November 2. There will be live music, stalls, a massive bonfire, fireworks and more. Tickets on sale at the pub. Starts at 6pm Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Haigh Family Firework Spectacular- Haigh Woodland Park
Haigh Hall will be hosting its annual display on November 3 featuring entertainment such as music and a fire show. Gates open at 5pm Fireworks are set to start at .30pm Tickets can be purchased online Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. St Peters Pavilion Firework Show- Hurst Street, Hindley
Takes place on Sunday November 3 including funfair, food and children's entertainer Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks at approximately 6.30pm Tickets can be purchased online Photo: submit
