Bonfire Night in Wigan 2019: all of the fireworks displays and Guy Fawkes events

Guy Fawkes Night is fast approaching, and there are plenty of bonfire and firework events to attend in and around Wigan.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

Standish Cricket Club Firework Display

The annual Standish Cricket Club Firework Display returns this year.

When: Friday 1 November

Gates open: 6.30pm

Fireworks: 7.45pm (approximately)

Admission: £3 adults, £2 kids.

Extra details: Bar open, hot & cold food and refreshments available. Parking is limited. It is advised to keep your cars at home.

Green Ln, Standish, Wigan WN6 0TX

St Peter’s Pavilion, Hindley

When: Sunday 3 November

Gates open: 4.30pm

Fireworks: 6.30pm

The funfair will be open 4.30pm – 8.30pm, with live entertainment and food and drink stalls. Remember to take cash as there are no card facilities onsite. There is no entry after 6.30pm.

Admission: £7 adults, £3 kids.

Hurst St, Hindley, WN2 3DN

Haigh Wooodland Park

When: Sunday 3 November

Gates open: 4pm

Featuring even more family entertainment than before, plus bars, The Kitchen Courtyard, BBQ and World Street Food Traders. Finishing with an amazing and colourful firework finale from National Firework Champions – SM ART Pyro.

Admission: £10 adults, £8 kids (4-15 year). 3 and under go free.

School Ln, Wigan WN2 1PE

Wigan RUFC

When: Tuesday 5 November

Gates open: 6.15pm

Bonfire lit: 6.45pm

Fireworks: 7.30pm

Admission: £5 adults, £4 kids (under 16’s). Cash only.

A post on the Wigan RUFC Facebook page said, “Remember, remember, the 5th of November.....because it's going to be a great night at Douglas Valley!

“Wigan's best firework display is back! So get down, and get involved in what's going to be a fantastic evening!”

Highfield Cricket Club

When: Tuesday 5 November

Gates open: 6pm

Fireworks: 7pm

Admission: Adults £5, Kids £2. 2 adults 2 children - £12. Pay on the gate only.

Billinge Rd, Highfield, Wigan WN3 6BL