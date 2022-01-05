Bongo's Bingo to return to Wigan during January and February to kick off 2022

Bongo's Bingo is returning to The Monaco

Hindley’s The Monaco will once again host the rave phenomenon, which features a liberal allocation of celebrity cardboard cutouts, fluffy pink unicorns, crowd renditions of Mr Brightside, dance offs.

As well this there will be hands in the air moments and a mobility scooter for very good measure in what is the ultimate party for everyone aged from 18 to 94.

Jonny Bongo said: “Now Christmas is done and dusted we have got an epic run of shows coming up in Wigan.

“It’s such a class venue at The Monaco and the crowds there go absolutely wild, so having all of these Fridays ready to go is amazing to chase away the winter blues.

“We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us all started.”

The new Wigan dates are January 7, 14, 21 and 28, and February 4, 11, 18 and 25.