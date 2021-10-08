Bowlers in Wigan to be offered a free game this Halloween if they are named after a member of the Addams Family

Bowlers could be offered a free game this Halloween

Hollywood Bowl’s across Greater Manchester are putting the Addams Family in the spotlight across a weekend of spooky celebrations.

Customers who are named after characters from the famous film will be offered one game of bowling for free, if they are able to show proof of identification.

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson said: "We are excited to be hosting a full weekend of spooky fun for friends and family to enjoy together in our centre.

“We understand that being associated with the Addams Family isn’t bewitching all year long, but this Halloween, we want these customers to feel like the true stars of the show.”

Any character with the surname Addams will be accepted, including Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and Fester.

As well as this, on October 30 after 7pm Hollywood Bowl is challenging customers to play Monster Bowl.

If anyone can score a strike when the monster pin is in the head position, they will receive a free drink.

A full food menu will also be available across the weekend for customers to treat themselves at the centre’s American diner.

