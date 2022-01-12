A terrifying new 'zombie experience and drive-in cinema is set to open throughout February and March.

The scare attraction, Camelot Rises, will see thrill-seekers park up in the derelict grounds to watch horror movies on large outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars. After the movie, guests can follow a guided route around the Camelot site for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".

As the once thriving family theme park comes back into use, we decided to have a look at what the site looks like before it comes back from the dead. Site shots by Kelvin Stuttard.

1. A sneak peek from organisers of what is being dubbed the 'Camelot Castle' Photo Sales

2. Park N Party says Camelot Rises will be "an experience not to be missed", but warns that its not for the faint of heart. Photo Sales

3. The once-thriving theme park, based on the story of Camelot, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, closed in November 2012. Photo Sales

4. For 8 years it stood abandoned, attracting 'urban explorers' who would venture into the grounds to explore its crumbling buildings and derelict rides. Photo Sales