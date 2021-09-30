Charity's rallying call for fund-raisers to sign up for Race For Life

The charity’s much-loved events have returned, after being held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

There will be 3km, 5km and 10km events at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, October 17, allowing people of all ages and abilities to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race For Life raises money for research into treatments and cures for cancer

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson in the North West, said: “This year more than ever we need people to enter the Race For Life.

“We’re making a final call to people to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important. Race For Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race For Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, we need people to enter the Race For Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

This year, participants will set off on the Race For Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will be provided, with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race For Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary.”