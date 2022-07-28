The now mega-popular festival began in 2015 with one small stage on North Pier. Since then it has continued to grow, and is now taking over the comedy carpet to bring a host of world class live acts and DJ sets to the promenade.

Here’s everything you need to know about PierJam ...

Who is performing at PierJam?

PierJam takes place this Saturday, July 30, in Blackpool

The Tower stage headliners are: Craig David Presents TS5, Rudimental (DJ Set), Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Nathan Dawe, General Levey, Danny Byrd and A7S.

The Dune stage will host: Cru Cast, Skepsis, Darkzy, Kanine, Window Kid, Zero, Gentlemens Club, Cajama, Lazcru and MC AD.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets if still available can be bought online at www.pierjam.com

What times do doors open and close?

Doors open at 2pm. The event finishes at 11pm. Last entry is 5pm

What is the dress code?

The dress code is smart/casual but not scruffy and strictly no tracksuits/jogger wear or man-bags. Trainers and shorts are fine as long as they are smart.

What ID will I need to bring?

PierJam Tower Festival is strictly an 18s and over event and will be operating a strict challenge 25 policy at the entrances and bars.

Valid forms of ID include:

An in-date photographic driver’s licence or provisional licence.

A valid passport (not a photocopy) - out of date passports will not be accepted.

A proof of age standards scheme card (showing the pass hologram).

An in-date armed forces photo id card.

A national photo identity card issued by country of origin (other than the united kingdom)

Is it cash or contactless?

All bars will be operating cashless bar systems. All drinks must be purchased by chip and pin or contactless. No cash will be accepted at the event.

How do I get there?

PierJam Tower Festival is located at Tower Festival Headland on the Promenade adjacent to the Blackpool Tower. The address is Tower Festival Headland, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1YE

The nearest train station is Blackpool North.

Where can I park my car?

If you are travelling by car and want more information on car parks visit https://en.parkopedia.co.uk

Is Hellfire Outside part of Pier Jam?