Eight of the best gin and wine bars in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

Here’s a list of eight bars in and around Wigan along with the best Google ratings from customers.
1. Gin on the Lane
Gin on the Lane, Wigan Lane, has a rating of 4.7/5 from 104 google reviews. Photo: submit
2. Madam Geneva's Gin Bar
Madam Geneva's Gin Bar on King Street has a rating of 4.7/5. Photo: Google
3. Little Fifteen
Little Fifteen, on Wallgate, has a rating of 4.2/5 Photo: Google
4. Lady Mabel
Lady Mabel on Wigan Lane has a variety of wine on offer. Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.