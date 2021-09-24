Europe's biggest wrestling stars to stop off in Wigan for family show
Stars of Europe’s biggest touring wrestling show will stop off in Wigan to put on a show packed full of family entertainment.
Megaslam Wrestling, which was established in 2009, returns to the town on October 10 at the DW Stadium.
The company presents over 300 live events each year around the UK and the Isle of Man.
A spokesperson for Megaslam said: “The pandemic was tough for everyone and the entertainment industry was no different. This summer we have managed to get back to doing what we love, entertaining the fans.
“The show will feature a mix of stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches. We promise a show that delivers family fun and creates amazing memories.”
The two hour event includes matches from a heavyweight challenge to a royal rumble, with some of the world's leading wrestling stars taking part.
Doors open at 2.30pm, with the event starting at 3pm.
After the show fans will be invited to stay behind to meet some of their favourites.
Tickets are available here.