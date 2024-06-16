Gladiators contender Betti Worth announced as special guest at Wigan school's sports day and summer gala
Betti Worth, a sports coach and gym owner from Bolton, will lead the sports day warm-up before meeting fans and posing for photographs at Our Lady’s RC Primary School in Aspull.
The Friends of Our Lady's (FOOLs) are holding their summer gala on Sunday, July 7, the same day as the school’s sports day.
The doors open at 1pm, with Betti’s warm-up at 1.45pm ahead of the sports day races beginning at 2pm. The summer gala will run until 5pm and includes bouncy castles, inflatables, Nerf gun alley, a barbecue, licensed bar, chocolate and bottle tombolas, scavenger hunt and refreshments.
Stocks have been made where pupils, parents and visitors will be able to soak the teachers.
Admission costs £1 for adults (cash only) and £1 for the scavenger hunt. Stalls will take card payments. Money raised will help to fund improvements at the Holly Road school and activities for pupils.
So far this year, FOOLs have bought £2,000 worth of books for the school library, Tonieboxes which play stories for each classroom and new playground equipment.
They have also paid for a pantomime company to visit the school, a residential day for year five pupils and a Quidditch day, and are in the process of refurbishing outdoor areas for reception and year one pupils. Sponsors are still needed for the event and anyone able to help is asked to email [email protected].
