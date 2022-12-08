News you can trust since 1853
Here are some of the best chippies in Wigan to visit, as recommended by online readers

By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago

If you’re looking for a decent fish and chip shop in Wigan to enjoy for your tea and warm you up in this freezing cold weather, we’ve composed a list of some of the best rated in town for you to take your pick.

There were so many to choose from so we have kept it to a top 10 list as recommended by our readers, with ratings on Google out of five stars. Don’t see your favourite chippy takeaway on the list? Get in touch and let us know.

1. Pemberton Fish Bar

Pemberton Fish Bar Rated: 4.7 on Google/ Shelley Corcoran commented: "Hands down Pem Fish Bar"/ 613 Ormskirk Rd, Pemberton, Wigan WN5 8AG

2. The Trawlerman

The Trawlerman Fish and Chip Shop/ Rated: 4.7 on Google/ Ann Halliwell commented: "Fish are unbeaten never get anything nicer"/ 6 Woodhouse Dr, Wigan WN6 7NT

3. The New Chippery

The New Chippery/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ Market St, Wigan WN1 1HX

4. Pepper Lane Chippy

Pepper Lane Chippy/ Rated: 4.6 on Google/ 4 Pepper LN, Standish, Wigan WN6 0PX

