If you’re looking for a decent fish and chip shop in Wigan to enjoy for your tea and warm you up in this freezing cold weather, we’ve composed a list of some of the best rated in town for you to take your pick.

There were so many to choose from so we have kept it to a top 10 list as recommended by our readers, with ratings on Google out of five stars. Don’t see your favourite chippy takeaway on the list? Get in touch and let us know.