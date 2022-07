Then look no further than The British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland.

The museum displays antiquarian buses, early fire engines and other historical and commercial vehicles produced by the British manufacturing industry, including a ‘Popemobile’ from when Pope John Paul II visited the UK.

Great for all ages, there are dozens of fantastic vehicles on display and admission is just £8 for adults and £4 for under 16s.

Visit their website here

1. Red beauty A gorgeous red fire engine from many moons ago Photo: jp Photo Sales

2. On the prowl An old Dodge TV License detector van Photo: jp Photo Sales

3. Minor repairs A Morris Minor from the 1960s Photo: jp Photo Sales

4. Fares please A classic bus from the swinging sixties Photo: jp Photo Sales