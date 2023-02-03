The drinks were flowing as the popular Bent and Bongs beer bash returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Drinkers descended on Atherton Roller Rink on Thursday evening as the much-awaited 32nd festival opened its doors.

There were around 100 tipples on offer, including real ales, lagers, fruit beers, craft beers, ciders, gin and prosecco.

Food was served and there was a performance by singer Just Giorge.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day festival and proceeds will be used to support good causes in the area.

The festival continues from 4pm to 11pm today and from noon to 9pm on Saturday.

There will be live music each day, including rock and pop covers band The Three on Friday, folk songs and sea shanties from Cracked Flag on Saturday afternoon and glam rock covers from Raspberry Glam on Saturday night.

Admission costs £6.

