IN PICTURES: Wigan Little Theatre's pantomime Humpty Dumpty

Wigan Little Theatre is presenting a panto confection with all the finest ingredients as they welcome the return of Humpty Dumpty. The cast and crew have created a new take on the old nursery rhyme that follows tradition but also brings it right up to date. Written by Bill Collins, this pantomime is filled with crazy characters, singing and dancing, comedy sketches and of course, audience participation.