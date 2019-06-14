Lancashire County Council have banned bunting, but Lytham Club Day organisers have a plan

Organisers of a Lancashire club day have announced a ‘compromise’ with Lancashire County Council following a battle to keep the annual event’s colorful bunting flying.

Lytham Club Day organisers were furious when Lancashire County Council told them that bunting could no longer be strung across roads or from concrete lamp posts, as it is deemed to be a safety hazard.

Metal posts are fine, and officers at County Hall suggested that bunting could be cut up and spiralled down posts.

A Club Day spokesman has now said that Clifton Street and Station Road will have bunting flying as usual on June 22.

It is also hoped bunting will be flown along West Beach and East Beach on the metal lamp posts on the green. A spokesman said: “For Warton Street we are going to hang the bunting across the street from hooks that will be fixed to houses.”

Anyone wanting to display bunting at their home can get in touch by emailing lythamclubdays@gmail.com.