What is Luminate?

Luminate is a spectacular, illuminated trail, full of wonder and intrigue, designed to delight and enthral your senses. With some amazing new lighting features, interactive light games, immersive music, mulled wine, marshmallow toasting and street food.

Trip the light fantastic at Luminate

As darkness descends, go on an enchanting journey through the grounds and gardens of Walton Gardens. Immerse yourself in a mesmerising mile-long walk, with stunning lighting installations and fabulous interactive elements for the kids (and big kids) to play with.

Where is it?

It will be appearing at 8 venues in England and Wales – the closest to Wigan is Cheshire’s Walton Hall and Gardens – less than an hour away by car.

When can I go?

A winter wonderland at Walton Hall and Gardens

It’s at Walton Hall and Gardens from Thursday, November 24, to Saturday, December 24, 2022.

How long is the trail?

The trail is approximately a mile long and will take around 60-90 minutes to complete depending on your walking pace.

Is it for all ages?

Yes, Luminate is designed to be enjoyed by all age groups.

Are dogs allowed on the trail?

Only guide dogs and assistance dogs are permitted at the event.

Where can I get tickets?

For more information visit www.luminate.live/tickets

Is it free to park?

Yes, two hours free car-parking is included within your admission price at Luminate.

What’s been said?

Dan Maycock, director of Luminate, said: “We are thrilled to be back at Walton Hall and Gardens this winter, with some fantastic new installations to make this our most magical year to date. The entire trail has been carefully re-designed for 2022, retaining some of last year's highlights, but re-imagined to include some new and amazing magic, ensuring that 2022 is bigger and better than ever before.”

Where can I get more information?