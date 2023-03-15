LOOKING BACK: Run Wigan Festival over the years
Event organisers from charity Joining Jack are making final preparations for the annual Run Wigan Festival this Sunday March 19, where more than 1,000 people of all ages and abilities will be pulling on their trainers to take part in the half-marathon, 5k or family mile. Here we look back at some of the action captured by our photographers in previous years of the event.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
Looking back at action captured in 2017-2019
