LOOKING BACK: Run Wigan Festival over the years

Event organisers from charity Joining Jack are making final preparations for the annual Run Wigan Festival this Sunday March 19, where more than 1,000 people of all ages and abilities will be pulling on their trainers to take part in the half-marathon, 5k or family mile. Here we look back at some of the action captured by our photographers in previous years of the event.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Looking back at action captured in 2017-2019

A runner having fun in fancy dress in the 5K in 2019.

1. 2019

A runner having fun in fancy dress in the 5K in 2019. Photo: Julian Brown

First Wigan Run Festival saw thousands of runners take to the streets to take part in three different runs. The day kicked off with a half marathon followed by a 5K race and ended with a family fun run. The event was organised by the Wigan based Joining Jack charity. Jack Johnson aged 9, pictured the inspiration behind the charity, took part in the half marathon in a wheelchair pushed by former Rugby League players.

2. 2017

First Wigan Run Festival saw thousands of runners take to the streets to take part in three different runs. The day kicked off with a half marathon followed by a 5K race and ended with a family fun run. The event was organised by the Wigan based Joining Jack charity. Jack Johnson aged 9, pictured the inspiration behind the charity, took part in the half marathon in a wheelchair pushed by former Rugby League players.

First Wigan Run Festival 2017

3. 2017

First Wigan Run Festival 2017 Photo: Paul Heyes

2017

4. 2017

2017 Photo: Paul Heyes

