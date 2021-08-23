Olympic gold medalist set to visit Wigan bike shop

Charlotte Worthington will appear at a Q&A for Alans BMX

The BMX champion will be answering questions at Kawas, which is situated next door to Alans BMX on Wallgate, from 6pm.

Alan Woods, the owner of the bike business, is looking forward to the event, which will also include food, a raffle, a DJ set and a trailer for the new BMX book, We Were Rad.

He said: “It is really an honour to have Charlotte here. She's been non-stop since she got back from Tokyo, she’s been on This Morning and filming A Question of Sport. It’s amazing how the country has got behind her.”

Alans BMX sponsored Worthington at the Tokyo Olympics

Alans BMX has a close relationship with Worthington, having supplied her first bike and provided sponsorship during the Tokyo games.

Earlier this month, Mr Woods shared his delight of the GB athlete coming away with the top prize.

“She is just insane. She crashed on the first attempt but had the confidence to do that same difficult run again. I don’t think I’ve shouted at my laptop screen so much in my life. This is a win for BMX.

“I was an emotional wreck, it was incredible. We’ve done this for 40 years, so there has been a lot of hard work. Who knew it, it wasn't football coming home, it was BMX.”