Organisers at Joining Jack announce the date of Run Wigan Festival 2023

The half marathon, 5k and family mile races will return in exactly 150 days on Sunday, March 19.

The start and finish lines are moving from Market Street, in Wigan town centre, to nearby Mesnes Park, after the same move for last month’s Wigan 10k – triggered by demolition work at The Galleries shopping centre – proved to be a success.

The event is organised by charity Joining Jack, along with Wigan Council and Fylde Coast Runners.

Participants pass through Mesnes Park during Run Wigan Festival 2022

All registration fees go to Joining Jack, while participants can choose to raise money for the charity or another cause close to their hearts, or simply run for fun.

The festival is open to runners and walkers of all abilities, with a medal usually presented to all participants as they cross the finish line.