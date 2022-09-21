Places to visit within an hour's drive of Wigan: Antony Gormley's 'Another Place' at Crosby Beach
If you’re looking for a drive out this autumn, you can’t go far wrong with Crosby Beach, featuring Antony Gormley’s ‘Another Place’ – 100 cast-iron life-size figures, stretching for 1.5 miles along the estuary.
By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:49 pm
We made the trip on a crisp September day to get our first look at the world-famous figures.
And impressive they are!
The tide was out but the sea was only a 10-minute stroll away and the skies were clear and blue overhead.
It’s well worth a trip and easy to get to by car in less than an hour.
Find out more about ‘Another Place’ here
Page 1 of 3