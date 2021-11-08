The Happy Mondays front man is currently travelling around the country to discuss his life and career.

On November 12, he will be stopping off at the Old Courts’ Theatre.

As well as listening to his stories and views, fans will also have the opportunity to ask some questions, as part of a Q&A at the end of the evening.

Shaun Ryder is coming to Wigan on his UK speaking tour

Ryder was a leading figure in the Madchester scene during the late 1980s with Happy Mondays.

Since then, he’s formed another band Black Grape and became a well recognised figure on TV, which includes coming runner-up in the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The event at the Old Courts starts at 8pm with some live music, before Ryder takes to the stage just before 9pm.

VIP ticket holders will also have the chance to have a meet and greet with legendary figures at the end of the night.

Tickets are available from £25 on the Old Courts website, and you must be 16 plus to attend.