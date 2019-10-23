Showpiece event for Wigan leisure hub relaunch

Wiganers can see what all the fuss is all about this weekend when a leisure hub’s £6m refurbishment culminates in a free family open day.

To celebrate the official opening of the new Robin Park Leisure Centre and Robin Park Arena, Inspiring healthy lifestyles, Wigan Council and Wigan Warriors, have teamed up to host a special showcase event.

On Saturday residents can enjoy free fitness classes, play activities, health MOT’s, tennis, gymnastics, rebound therapy, yoga, a bike ride, athletics coaching and tours of Wigan Warriors’ new training centre and facilities, to name but a few attractions.

Gareth Cross, chair of the board of trustees at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, said: “The latest development at Robin Park really showcases Inspiring healthy lifestyles commitment to providing not just the best facilities, but a broad selection of ways in which people can experience physical activity and enjoy the social side of exercise too.”

At the leisure centre a state-of-the-art gym has been built along with new multi-use studios which offer leading fitness classes with live and virtual instructors, a brand new indoor cycle studio which hosts Les Mills RPM and Sprint, new sauna and steam areas and improvements to the communal and corridor areas.

The Zone has also relocated the Leisure Centre and offers a state-of-the-art facility for adults with learning disabilities.

Coun James Moodie, lead member for leisure and public health at Wigan Council, said: “I’m really pleased with the investment into both Robin Park Arena and Robin Park Leisure Centre.

“The development of our sports and leisure facilities reinforces the importance of providing local people with high quality facilities in which to be active and encourages healthy lifestyles.”

Robin Park Arena has received investment which has transformed the area into the new home of Wigan Warriors.

“The development has seen the introduction of education class rooms and office space for both the Warriors Education Academy and Community Foundation departments, a high-performance training gym and numerous other upgrades to the entirety of the site.

Wayne Joyce, project and development director at Wigan Warriors, said: “We are thrilled to be part of a sustainable long-term plan for the Arena and believe that the combined upgrade of facilities have created a truly world class offering at Robin Park.

“As a club we have a strong ethos of supporting our local community and we will continue to work strategically with both Wigan Council and Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles to enable us all to excel in this area”.

The Free Family Fun and Fitness Day begins at 10am and runs until 2pm.

For further information call Robin Park Leisure Centre or visit leisurecentres.org/newrobinpark