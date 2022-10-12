Skies above Wigan set to light up with two big events planned for Bonfire Night

Two of the biggest events will be held at Haigh Woodland Park and Robin Park Arena, with Wigan Council offering two “fantastic nights of fireworks and family fun”.

Keen pyro-enthusiasts will be able to witness both events as they take place on consecutive days, with Wigan Warriors’ “firework extravaganza” on Sunday, November 6, the day after the Haigh Hall event.

Two big fireworks displays are planned

The night at Robin Park will coincide with the end-of-year celebrations for Wigan Warriors’ 150th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the fan village will open its doors from 2pm and combine rugby and fireworks by showing the fourth rugby league world cup quarter final live at 2.30pm.

The firework display will start at 7pm, after two hours of live music and entertainment. This all comes for the price of £10 for adults and £5 for children.

The gates will open at Haigh Woodland Park at 5pm on Saturday, November 5 with the firework display starting just after 8.30pm, following a variety of live music and entertainment acts.

The crowds can expect to see this from the lawn to the front of the hall – but they will have to bring their own seats.

Customers are permitted to bring their own food. However, no alcoholic drinks are permitted. Food and drink concessions will be available in the event arena including licensed bars.

The event, which has also banned sparklers and dogs, will cost £10 for adults and £8.50 for children. Those under three years old go free.

Wigan Council wants the public to have a good time, but has implored residents to stay safe. That is why it has backed The Bonfire Campaign, which is aimed at preventing, tackling and protecting against anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and other harm during the Halloween and Bonfire period.

Partners involved are Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and local councils.

The council has told members that if planning on hosting a fireworks party, “be safe, not sorry and keep it free from accidents by following the fireworks code”.