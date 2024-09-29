Halloween may officially be marked on October 31, but there will be plenty of events featuring pumpkins, cobwebs and witches in the run up to the big day.
Now is the time to check your diary and prepare your fancy dress costume so you are ready for Hallowe’en.
We have done a round-up of Hallowe’en-themed events being held in and around Wigan over the coming weeks.
1. Halloween 2024
What will you be doing this Halloween? Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Halloween 2024
Wigan Library is holding a free Halloween storytime and craft session at 10.30am on Monday, October 21. Enjoy a spooky story followed by mini paper puppets craft. It is suitable for children aged two and over, and all children under eight must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the library on 01942 82762 Photo: Submitted
3. Halloween 2024
A Halloween wreath workshop will be held by Gina and Sammie Design Studio at Fur Clemt, on Montrose Avenue, Wigan, at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 10. The two-hour session will involve the basics of making a wreath and a chance to make your own. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/halloween-wreath-making-tickets-1011151731047 Photo: GL
4. Halloween 2024
Let's SHAPE Our Creativity CIC is holding a Halloween special Sip and Paint session at The Boulevard, on Wallgate, Wigan, at 6pm on Thursday, October 24. People can create a Halloween-themed canvas throughout the two-hour session, with inspiration provided for anyone who would like it. Tickets cost £13 from littleshopofcreativity.co.uk/products/2-hour-sip-paint-session-halloween-alternative-special Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.