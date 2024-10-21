We have done a round-up of Hallowe’en-themed events being held in and around Wigan over the coming weeks.
Family Halloween pumpkin picking events return to Haigh Woodland Park from Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, October 27. As well as picking a pumpkin, visitors can enjoy family entertainment, a Halloween quiz and a children’s Halloween song and dance show. Each event last for 45 minutes and starts at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm each day. Tickets cost £5.50 per person Photo: Michelle Adamson
Let's SHAPE Our Creativity CIC is holding a Halloween special Sip and Paint session at The Boulevard, on Wallgate, Wigan, at 6pm on Thursday, October 24. People can create a Halloween-themed canvas throughout the two-hour session, with inspiration provided for anyone who would like it. Tickets cost £13 from littleshopofcreativity.co.uk/products/2-hour-sip-paint-session-halloween-alternative-special Photo: Google Street View
Wigan Library is holding a free Halloween storytime and craft session at 10.30am on Monday, October 21. Enjoy a spooky story followed by mini paper puppets craft. It is suitable for children aged two and over, and all children under eight must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call the library on 01942 82762 Photo: Submitted
