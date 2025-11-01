There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.
All these events offer impressive displays, while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more.
These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.
1. Bonfire Night 2024
2. Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic Firework and Laser spectacular- Robin Park Arena Wigan
Takes place on Saturday November 1 There will be a funfair live music and fireworks. Gate opens at 6pm Tickets available online Photo: MA
3. Ashton Town Bonfire Night- Bartons Group Stadium, Ashton
Live music, food stalls, funfair and fireworks Saturday November 1 Gates open at 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm Ticket details on Ashton Town's Facebook page Photo: Contributed
4. Firework display- Orrell St James ARLFC, Bankes Avenue
Fireworks, funfair and DJ Takes place Sasturday November 1 Gates open at 6pm fireworks at 7.30pm Photo: Contributed