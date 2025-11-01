What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)

Striking fireworks displays and Bonfire Night events in Wigan which are suitable for all the family

By Sian Jones
Published 1st Nov 2025, 12:30 GMT
Bonfire Night is back with a bang, with many places in Wigan set to host displays that will blow people away.

There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays across the borough which you can attend for a small fee – and sometimes for free.

All these events offer impressive displays, while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, discos and more.

These displays should light up your Bonfire Night.

Here is a list of events for Bonfire Night

1. Bonfire Night 2024

Here is a list of events for Bonfire Night Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Takes place on Saturday November 1 There will be a funfair live music and fireworks. Gate opens at 6pm Tickets available online

2. Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic Firework and Laser spectacular- Robin Park Arena Wigan

Takes place on Saturday November 1 There will be a funfair live music and fireworks. Gate opens at 6pm Tickets available online Photo: MA

Live music, food stalls, funfair and fireworks Saturday November 1 Gates open at 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm Ticket details on Ashton Town's Facebook page

3. Ashton Town Bonfire Night- Bartons Group Stadium, Ashton

Live music, food stalls, funfair and fireworks Saturday November 1 Gates open at 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm Ticket details on Ashton Town's Facebook page Photo: Contributed

Fireworks, funfair and DJ Takes place Sasturday November 1 Gates open at 6pm fireworks at 7.30pm

4. Firework display- Orrell St James ARLFC, Bankes Avenue

Fireworks, funfair and DJ Takes place Sasturday November 1 Gates open at 6pm fireworks at 7.30pm Photo: Contributed

