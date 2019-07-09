Stunning drone footage shows a maize maze in the shape of Neil Armstrong to mark 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing

Incredible drone footage shows a giant maze in the shape of an astronaut to mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

The maze design features Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 mission Saturn V rocket recreated in maize form.

Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong made history when they became the first men to step on the moon on July 20, 1969.

It took gardeners at the National Forest Adventure Farm near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffs., months to grow the astronomical design to coincide with the 50th anniversary.

Organisers also flew a cuddly toy cow to the edge of space as part of the celebrations to commemorate the moon landing.

Owner Tom Robinson said: “After months of planning we’re really excited to reveal the design especially as our 16th annual maze will celebrate the achievement of those

pioneering astronauts 50 years ago.”

The maze offers three miles of paths, bridges and viewing towers tracing through a ten acre maize field.