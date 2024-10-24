Two golden tickets for Alton Towers up for grabs as Haribo sponsor Trick or Treat town Scarefest this Halloween.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nation’s favourite Halloween activity is of course, Trick or Treating, followed by eating sweets in a poll by Haribo.

What better news than to hear you can get your very own trick or treat experience every single day from now until Halloween as HARIBO is the headline sponsor of Trick O Treat town at Alton Towers.

Take a trip with your family and friends to this special town, where every day is Halloween!

The best part is the townsfolk simply love hosting trick-or-treating for the town’s visitors! In fact, Trick O Treat town is one of Alton Towers top Halloween events for kids, where you are guaranteed Monsters Approved sweets as fair rewards for your efforts to celebrate spooky season.

So muster up your courage and explore at your own pace, prepare to knock on a variety of doors some with HARIBO ring doorknockers from Spooky Avenue all the way up to the Witchy Woods, but be careful... As well as HARIBO Monsters Approved treats, there are tricks aplenty! Will you spot Gold Bear behind one of the doors?

*(The Trick o Treat town experience is an interactive walkthrough recommended for those aged 6+ and designed with families in mind)

If you’re feeling lucky, we’ve teamed up with Alton Towers and Haribo and have two Gold Alton Towers Resort Annual Passes to giveaway.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer this question – what date does Halloween fall on?

Answers should be emailed to [email protected] by Monday at noon wiith Alton Towers Competition in the subject box, after which two winners will be chosen at random.

Usual National World T&Cs apply.