Wigan charity invites families to take part in its popular fun run
Tough Swampy is a 5k muddy fun run and/or walk across My Life’s 84 acre site in Standish.
This year is set to be even bigger and better than ever and include a huge array of obstacles, swamps, water slides, jumps and challenges.
You can do it solo or with a group or your family.
It is described as being ideal for football, rugby and other sports clubs to raise funds and as a day of fun, laughter and unforgettable memories.
You can even attend the event if you don’t want to get dirty and want to watch the muddy mayhem unfold as the Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour will be open for refreshments and will be live-streaming the swamp.
It takes place from 9am to 3pm on Saturday May 11.
To take part in the event visit https://thompsonhouseequestriancentre.co.uk/tough-swampy-2024-booking-form/
