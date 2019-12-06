Wigan New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Wigan area.

From dinner dances to club nights, family fun days and early countdowns, it's all covered here.

New Years Eve Gathering With Rik Jones

(The Old Courts, Gerrard Winstanley House, Crawford St, Wigan WN1 1NA)

Local musician Rik Jones will be be playing punters out of 2019 and into 2020 at The Old Courts this New Year's Eve with a repertoire of songs from the 60s to the present day.

Jones also writes and produces his own music and has just finished working on his fourth album, and will be on stage from 9pm until just after midnight.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7.30pm - 1am; free entry

Greatest Showman New Year's Event Event

(Charnock Farm, Wigan Rd, Leyland PR25 5DA)

Just a 20-minute drive south from Preston is Charnock Farm, an idyllic wedding venue that also hosts some cracking events. Their NYE party theme this year is The Greatest Showman, one of the most popular musical films of recent years.

Live entertainment and food will all be on offer.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 3am; £60

NYE with DJ Kane McPherson

(The Royal Oak, 111-113 Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XL)

DJ Kane McPherson will be seeing in the New Year by spinning classic indie tunes until late.

For more information, go to the website

9pm - 2am; free entry

TNC: NYE - Jimmy Switch

(Attic, 6 King St W, Wigan WN1 1LP)

The Northern Collective is back for its annual New Years Eve After Party at Attic Wigan, bringing in Manchester talent Jimmy Switch - who is no stranger to the big stage - to kick off 2020 with a bang.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

11pm - 6am; from £6

New Year’s Eve Family Night

(DW Stadium, 15 Loire Dr, Robin Park Rd, Wigan WN5 0UH)

The DW Stadium's New Year's Eve party is the perfect way to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. Whether you are celebrating as a couple or with family and friends, they have a great party planned for you.

Tickets include a two course "Posh Pot" buffet, disco with our resident DJ, festive novelties, and bar service.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7.30pm - 1am; £32.50