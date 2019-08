The latest pirate-themed fun days at Wigan Galleries shopping centre took on a decidedly superhero slant when our photographer dropped in.

While buccaneer-related activities including face-painting, storytelling, pottery-painting, balloon-modelling and pirate parrot crafts, continued, several youngsters came dressed as Spider-man and had their faces made up accordingly.

This year’s piratical adventures in Woodcock Square end this Saturday.

The sand pit did particularly brisk business too.