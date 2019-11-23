Wigan youngsters in for a festive treat

He might sneak around unseen on Christmas night, but there’ll be no missing Santa in Wigan borough during the run-up to the big day - courtesy of local Rotary Clubs.

In Wigan he will be taking to his sleigh to dish out gifts and collect money for good causes on local estates throughout much of December, while also dropping in to superstores and paying a special visit to Orrell Water Park on Sunday December 8.

To further lift the Christmas spirits the Rotary Choir will be in the Grand Arcade on Saturday December 7 and are urging readers to join them to sing favourite festive songs.

President of Wigan Rotary Club Mervyn Reeves said: “This is a special time of year leading up to the ‘big day’ and we enjoy seeing the happy faces on children and adults alike as Santa travels around.

“Make sure you know where we are each day be are ready to join us. We are grateful for everyone’s generosity and the donations we receive. All the money raised goes to Rotary charities.

“With over 40 different organisations benefitting last year alone from the money the people of Wigan donated.”

Wigan Rotary Club was formed in 1924 and has been the catalyst over the years for such important local projects as the formation of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Age UK Wigan Borough, and the Life Education Unit.

More recent projects include the planting of one million daffodil bulbs and several hundred trees; raising over £80,000 for men’s cancer research; Rotary’s annual Dragons’ Den to help local community groups; along with organising Youth Speaks and Junior Speaks competitions involving many Wigan schools.

Santa and his Carol Float will be out and about again this year starting on December 1.

He will be making lots of tours of the borough in the evenings from 5pm weekends/week nights 6pm. to 8pm. and visiting Tesco, Asda, Wigan Christmas Parade, Orrell Water Park, Smith Brook Business Park.

If you would like more information about the Rotary Club of Wigan or one of the other 100+ Rotary Clubs across the Greater Manchester area please visit www.ribi.org.

For all other enquiries and further information about the Carol Float routes contact 07813 471000 or email wiganrotary1924@virginmedia.com