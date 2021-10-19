Wigan's Woodland Wanderer returns for half-term at Haigh Woodland Park

The Haigh Woodland Wanderer bus will return for the half-term school break with families encouraged to hop on and take a trip to Haigh Woodland Park.

Operating from Wigan town centre, the service will be available each day from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Councillor Chris Ready and Wigan Council staff Lindsey Carrington on board the Haigh Woodland Wanderer bus with their dogs.

Regular popular attractions including adventure golf, footgolf and high ropes are also available, in addition to the weekly Bump and Buggy walk and the many footpaths through the park.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities, said: “It was wonderful to see so many residents use the bus over the summer, enjoying the great outdoors.

“Haigh Woodland Park has something for everyone, offers fantastic insight into the borough's history and provides beautiful views as well as activities for all ages.

“We hope the bus service continues to provide the opportunity to access the park to many that may have previously struggled to make the trip.”

Organised and funded by a partnership including Wigan Council, Transport for Greater Manchester and the Friends of Haigh group, the service was introduced to make one of the region’s most popular tourist destinations even more accessible.

It has been in operation each weekend since July.

With tickets available for £1 for adults and 50p for children (free for concessions), the Wanderer’s hourly route includes stops in Scholes, Whelley, Aspull, and on Wigan Road.

The bus service returns following its launch over the summer holidays in a series of boosts for the HWP in recent months and follows on from Haigh Hall returning to the council earlier this year.

The Haigh Woodland Wanderer service has been made possible following funding from The Friends of Haigh Woodland Park, TfGM, and The Community Rail Network’s Integrated Sustainable Transport Fund.

In line with the council’s Community Wealthy Building principles, the service has been operated by borough based firm, Finches.

The half-term service will bring to an end the initial phase of the Woodland Wanderer project and the operating partnership will assess options as to whether it can return in the future.