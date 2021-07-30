Winners revealed in competition for tickets to fun day at Chester Racecourse

Five lucky winners have been selected in a competition for tickets to a family fun day at Chester Racecourse.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:30 pm
There will be plenty of fun for all the family

Sunday's event will go back in time to the 1970s, 80s and 90s as it has a special retro theme.

There will be all sorts of activities on offer, including a roller disco, reality arcade games, make and do workshop, retro silent disco tours and kids’ tattoo artists.

The correct answer was the 1980s and the winners have now been announced as: Alison Atkinson from Orrell, Ian Thomas from Goose Green, Maureen Darbyshire from Wigan, Jemma Jennings from Wigan, and Lizy Reed from Appley Bridge.

