Winners revealed in competition for tickets to fun day at Chester Racecourse
Five lucky winners have been selected in a competition for tickets to a family fun day at Chester Racecourse.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Sunday's event will go back in time to the 1970s, 80s and 90s as it has a special retro theme.
There will be all sorts of activities on offer, including a roller disco, reality arcade games, make and do workshop, retro silent disco tours and kids’ tattoo artists.
The correct answer was the 1980s and the winners have now been announced as: Alison Atkinson from Orrell, Ian Thomas from Goose Green, Maureen Darbyshire from Wigan, Jemma Jennings from Wigan, and Lizy Reed from Appley Bridge.
