Making it’s debut at the former theme park in Charnock Richard last year as a drive-thru event, the Scare City experience (formerly Camelot Rises) will be back bigger and better than before later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about it …

What is the Scare City experience?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A zombie at last year's Camelot Rises event

It is a terrifying 2km walk-through horror experience featuring live actors, leading victims through countless zones of pure, unadulterated terror.

What can I expect?

Basically, a living nightmare which will see you pass through such depraved horrors as Knightmare Alley, the Forest of Fears, and Medieval Murder Zone.

How long does it take?

Are you brave enough to enter - Scare City promises to chill you to the core!

It is a 2-hour immersive experience.

When is it?

The event is on from September 30 to October 31.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets are £20 per person and VIP tickets are £40 per person.

What does a VIP ticket buy you?

Scares galore plus a drink at the in-trail bar (alcoholic or otherwise), access to the VIP seating area, and an exclusive Scare City branded gift.

How do I get tickets?

You can buy standard tickets online here.

You can buy VIP tickets online here.

How old do you have to be?

All visitors must be 16 years and over. Visitors may be asked for photographic ID to prove their age.

Will I need to sign a disclaimer?

Yes, this will be issued on arrival and must be completed before entering the scare trail.

Are refreshments available?

Yes! There will be food, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages available to purchase at both the Scare Village and mid-way through the experience. Alcohol sales will be strictly controlled, and a challenge 25 policy will be in place.

Do I need to arrive early?

Arriving 30 minutes before your allocated entry time will give you time to park and attend registration. You must arrive at registration together with everyone booked in your group. Your ticket will only be valid for you and your group as long as you are together when entering the scare trail.

Is parking available?

Yes, there is ample car parking.

What’s been said?

“It was amazing plus scary. When the zombie thing what ever it was tried to climb in the car I never moved so fast to the boot in my life” – former customer.

"Unreal experience, fun, definitely recommended to anyone and hopefully more nights to come. Would definitely go back” – former customer.

"Scare City is back – bigger, better, and bloodier than ever. Visit us and prepare for an eternal stay. You’ll be lucky to make it out alive” – Scare City organisers (Manchester-based Park n Party).

Is there an official website?