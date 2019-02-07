Bowie, Cleaning Up and The British Academy Film Awards in the pick of our five best TV shows this week

No need to go out with these great programmes on the telly, from Saturday February 9.

David Bowie: Finding Fame, Saturday, BBC One, 9pm

This feature-length documentary tells the untold story of how David Robert Jones became David Bowie, how Bowie became Ziggy Stardust and how Ziggy became immortal. David Bowie: Finding Fame is the story that finally makes sense of one of the greatest icons of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Cleaning Up, ITV, Wednesday, 9pm

With Swanny on her back desperate for his money, Sam’s world falls apart when her landlady returns with some devastating news. Time is up for Sam as she faces the disastrous consequences of her actions and is separated from her girls. Last in the series.

SAS: Who Dares Wins, Sunday, Channel 4, 9pm

In this final episode, the remaining four men and four women go into the most psychologically demanding test so far: resistance to interrogation. A team of professional interrogators subject the recruits to stress positions, white noise and relentless grilling.

Portrait Artist Of The Year 2019, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Tuesday, 8pm

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell host a new series of Sky Arts’ celebrated competition that aims to uncover the country’s next great portrait artist. This week’s celebrity sitters are actors Matthew Goode and Geraldine James plus singer/TV presenter Andi Olive.

The British Academy Film Awards 2019, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Joanna Lumley takes centre stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall to host one of the world’s most prestigious film ceremonies - The British Academy Film Awards 2019. The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, is nominated in 12 categories. Will it sweep the board?

