Cold Feet, Cleaning Up and True Detective - here's five of the best TV shows you must watch this week

We look at another packed week of drama and documentary on TV from Saturday, January 26

Cold Feet, Monday, ITV, 9pm

The gang head to a music festival to support young Adam and his band. Jenny’s determined to make the most of her festival experience; living it up with Ellie and her college mates. As Pete’s suspicions grow about Jenny’s erratic behaviour, she struggles to keep a lid on her secret.

Pure, Channel 4, Wednesday, 10pm

This new comedy drama series, based on Rose Cartwright’s acclaimed memoir, stars Charly Clive as 24-year-old Marnie, who’s been plagued by disturbing sexual thoughts for as long as she can remember. She moves to London and meets her soulmates. The full series is available, on All 4, following transmission.

Cleaning Up, Wednesday, ITV, 9pm

Terrified that her identity will be revealed, Sam navigates her way through the Network meeting. Promising Swanny that she can fill Blake’s shoes, she is left with the impossible task of acquiring secret information about an upcoming property deal. Sam ropes in Jess and Mina to help.

True Detective, Monday, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, 2am/9pm

Dark thriller about a 30-year-old crime. Hays and West see a possible connection between the local church and the Purcell crimes. As the detectives search for one suspect and round up another one for interrogation, Woodard finds himself targeted by a vigilante group.

Fred & Rose West The Real Story with Trevor McDonald. Thurs, ITV, 8pm

Presented by Sir Trevor McDonald this new and very powerful documentary features exclusive interviews and insights into one of the most disturbing murder cases in British criminal history – Fred and Rose West and the Gloucester House of Horrors.

