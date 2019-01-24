Glass, The Favourite and Aquaman - here's five of the best movies out in cinemas now

Here's our round-up of five of the hottest films you can watch at your cinema this week.

Glass (15)

M Night Shyamalan gives us the third film in his story of troubled superheroes and supervillains, which started with Unbreakable and continued with Split. Starring James McAvoy, Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis.

Collette (15)

Colette lovingly details the true story of the French novelist, who challenged the supposed limitations of her gender in early 20th-century Paris. Keira Knightley is the dutiful wife turned trailblazer and Dominic West her egotistical and domineering husband.

The Favourite (15)

It’s early 18th century andEngland is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead.

Stan & Ollie (PG)

Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, Stan & Ollie is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour. Spot-on performances from the two leads make this a must-see.

Aquaman (12A)

Jason Momoa is the King of The Waves in this DC origin story of the watery superhero. You will never have seen anything like this film before - just let yourself get carried away by the spectacle and bombast!