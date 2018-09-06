Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds has died aged 82, his publicist has said.

In a statement to the Press Association, a spokesman for Reynolds said the star died in Jupiter, Florida, on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including Deliverance, Boogie Nights and the Smokey and the Bandit films, has died at age 82, according to his agent

Reynolds was known for starring in films including The Longest Yard, Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit.

He married actress Loni Anderson in 1988 before divorcing in 1993. The couple share a son.

Reynolds reportedly turned down the roles of Han Solo in Star Wars and John McClane in Die Hard, later saying he was more interested in enjoying himself than pushing himself as an actor.

In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, he said: "I didn't open myself to new writers or risky parts because I wasn't interested in challenging myself as an actor. I was interested in having a good time.

"As a result, I missed a lot of opportunities to show I could play serious roles. By the time I finally woke up and tried to get it right, nobody would give me a chance."

American rapper Vanilla Ice paid tribute to the actor by posting a photo of himself with Reynolds on social media.

He wrote: "My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed."

US filmmaker Kevin Smith wrote: "As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks.

"He was true a American icon. Hate to see him go."

Comedian Ricky Gervais added: "RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny."

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood wrote: "Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds."