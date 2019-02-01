Jeremy Hardy dies of cancer aged 57

Comedian Jeremy Hardy died of cancer early on Friday, his publicist Amanda Emery said.

In a statement, Ms Emery said: "Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1st February.

"He was with his wife and daughter as he died.

"He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.

"He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him.

"A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon."