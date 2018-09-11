Kirstie Allsopp leaves Twitter after iPad smash row

Kirstie Allsopp appears to have deactivated her Twitter account after coming under fire for revealing she had smashed her children's iPads after they broke her rules about screen time use.

The 47-year-old's social media account, which she was actively using on Monday, can no longer be found on Twitter.

READ MORE: My children broke the rules for tablet use so I smashed them

Allsopp told Channel 5's Jeremy Vine that her sons - Oscar Hercules and Bay Atlas - were playing games outside of the allotted time that had been agreed, so she "smashed" their iPads.

She continued: "There is a game called Fortnite and another PUBG and I decided... we had made all sorts of rules and all sorts of times when we said you can't play them, and all those rules got broken and in the end I said: 'Right that is it, I have to physically (break them).'"

The Location, Location, Location presenter faced a barrage of criticism on social media following her remarks.

On our Facebook page, opinions were divided. Here's a selection:

Fair play to her, more should have this attitude! Children need to learn boundaries and consequences, if a parent gives rules - but never backs them up, a child will grow up to have little respect! My son recently started with cheeky backchat, through playing on his kindle, and playing out, he now doesn't have a Kindle, and is reminded how he's speaking when playing out, I didn't smash the kindle, but got rid, he was warned beforehand and he chose to disregard, so he's now accountable! Sometimes in life, lessons learnt the hard way are the only way! If kids don't listen to parents then who will they listen to?

Fifi Ashton

Well done, children have to learn to respect boundaries set for them

Christine Kewley

Or alternatively she could have installed a timer app on the ipads maybe? To me, that sends out the wrong message to the children - go ahead and smash things if you like, because that's what mummy did. They won't learn to look after their toys in future and respect technology devices, and they certainly won't learn the value of money because I bet she'll just go and replace the ipads the next time she needs an electronic babysitter!

Ann Langley

Poor kids out there would have loved those !

Glynis Finley

But it’s totes ok because she crafted them new ones straight after with ethically sourced wool and wire she repurposed from a local electricity pylon.

Nicolla Jackson

Yeah cos we all have a few hundred quid to replace IPads at a whim it's alright when your a celebrity earning thousands weekly!

Adam Wilcock

Lack of parenting skills comes to mind. Are we not the adults not the children!! Respect our rules or take it away and they earn it back. More money than sense sometimes

Sarah Cook

I bet she's scary when she's mad!

Geoff Hunt

In July 2017 Allsopp took a short break from Twitter after comments she made about washing machines belonging outside the kitchen caused a similar uproar.

During Monday's appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, TV presenter Storm Huntley said of Allsopp's reveal: "I like that, that is my kind of parenting."

Allsopp also previously made headlines when she spoke about travelling in business class, while her children traveled in economy class.