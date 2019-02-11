Richard Madden returns to Bodyguard role for Comic Relief

Richard Madden will reprise his Bodyguard role for Comic Relief, it has been announced.

He will return as David Budd to protect the Red Nose for the charity special.

Richard Madden as he reprises his Bodyguard role for Comic Relief

The BBC has released a picture of the actor back in his grey suit with grey tie and ear piece, clutching the bright red nose to his chest.

Madden recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the BBC drama and has said he is already having discussions about a second series with creator Jed Mercurio.

The drama was a ratings juggernaut and the finale was the most-watched episode of any drama since records began in 2002, according to the BBC.

It was watched by an audience of 17.1 million across 28 days, the broadcaster said.

It was also iPlayer's biggest show of 2018 and the streaming service's most-watched programme ever.

Red Nose Day 2019 will air on BBC One on March 15.